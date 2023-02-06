 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vijay Kedia sent his children to Saurashtra instead of Switzerland for honeymoon. Know why

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

Taking Ronald Reagan's 'trust but verify' advice to the next level, veteran investor Vijay Kedia sent his children to Saurashtra in Gujarat instead of Switzerland for their honeymoon for an interesting reason.

As a seasoned stock market investor, one is expected to constantly study and research their portfolio companies exhaustively so they can plan their moves to generate maximum returns and avoid unlimited downside.

In an interview with market veteran Ramesh Damani for CNBC-TV18, Kedia opened up about his investment philosophy, Atul Auto bet, and more.

Saurashtra instead of Switzerland