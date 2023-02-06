Vijay Kedia sent his children to Saurashtra instead of Switzerland for honeymoon. Know why

As a seasoned stock market investor, one is expected to constantly study and research their portfolio companies exhaustively so they can plan their moves to generate maximum returns and avoid unlimited downside.

Taking Ronald Reagan's 'trust but verify' advice to the next level, veteran investor Vijay Kedia sent his children to Saurashtra in Gujarat instead of Switzerland, three months after their marriage, for an interesting reason.

In an interview with market veteran Ramesh Damani for CNBC-TV18, Kedia opened up about his investment philosophy, Atul Auto bet, and more.

Saurashtra instead of Switzerland

In the interview, Kedia admitted he sent his children to watch and monitor Atul Auto's manufacturing facility in Saurashtra's Rajkot for their honeymoon. Atul Auto was one of his biggest concentrated bets during the initial phase of his investing journey. In 2004-05, Kedia owned around 10 percent of the total outstanding shares of the three-wheeler manufacturing company. "Just three-four months after his (Kedia's son) marriage, I sent him to Rajkot to monitor the happenings at the facility," he said.

Delhivery CEO among 3 independent directors to join Swiggy board ahead of listing

Creditors of IL&FS Financial Services to get Rs 3,200 crore interim payout "In 2004-2005, I had bought around 10 percent of that company and by 2007, the stock had gone up 4-5 times but in 2008 Lehman crisis, it fell back to Rs 5. From Rs 70 it went to Rs 200-225 and then it fell back to Rs 5. Again I bought 10 percent of the company. From there it went up to Rs 1,500-1,600 by 2014-2015," he said. Kedia still owns a 1.5 percent stake or 3,21,512 shares, worth 11.0 crore, in Atul Auto. On cash "Cash is a depreciating asset and an opportunity. So instead of keeping cash in the bank, I would keep it in opportunity,” he explained. Kedia highlighted he had learned to live with minimum expenses, so he utilised whatever spare cash he had for investments. In the early years Kedia started doing mock trading at the age of 14 with the help of his grandfather. His father was a member of the Kolkata Stock Exchange. And at the age of 19, he officially joined Kolkata Stock Exchange. “Intuition was the only capital I had,” Kedia said.

