    Vijay Kedia sent his children to Saurashtra instead of Switzerland for honeymoon. Know why

    Taking Ronald Reagan's 'trust but verify' advice to the next level, veteran investor Vijay Kedia sent his children to Saurashtra in Gujarat instead of Switzerland for their honeymoon for an interesting reason.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
    Cash is a depreciating asset and an opportunity, said Vijay Kedia

    As a seasoned stock market investor, one is expected to constantly study and research their portfolio companies exhaustively so they can plan their moves to generate maximum returns and avoid unlimited downside.

    Taking Ronald Reagan's 'trust but verify' advice to the next level, veteran investor Vijay Kedia sent his children to Saurashtra in Gujarat instead of Switzerland, three months after their marriage, for an interesting reason.

    In an interview with market veteran Ramesh Damani for CNBC-TV18, Kedia opened up about his investment philosophy, Atul Auto bet, and more.

    Saurashtra instead of Switzerland