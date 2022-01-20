View: The key to making money in financial markets lies in hopelessness, not in hope



The Czech economy has grown at less than 5% CAGR; inflation has averaged ~3%; interest rates have risen from near zero in 2017 to 3.75% presently. Youth unemployment rate has ranged between 5% to 12%.

The Turkish economy has also grown at less than 5% CAGR; inflation has ranged between 10% (2016-17) and 36% (present); interest rates are ~16%; and unemployment rate is above 11%. Turkey has witnessed violence, political instability, and Lira collapse.

The Argentina economy has hardly grown in the past five years. The inflation rate has ranged between 15% and 60% (presently 50%). Interest rates have ranged between 25% and 85% (presently 40%). Financial and political stability of Argentina has been under severe stress. The Peso collapsed.



If we consider the returns given by various global equity indices in the past one-year period, the MSCI Czech Republic Index tops the chart with 45% return. MSCI Turkey with ~34% return and MSCI Argentina with ~31% return share the podium with Czechs. In the past five years —

(In comparison, MSCI India Index has been the fifth best index with ~29% return. Indian economy has grown above 5% CAGR; inflation has averaged below 6% and interest rates are around 4%.)

Prima facie, this selective set of indicators would imply that the stock market performance is mostly alienated from the economic, social and economic realities, at least in the short period of one to two years.

Someone can argue that the outperformance of Turkish and Argentinian equities must be seen in the light of past underperformance and hopes of recovery in near future.

To that my answer would be – (a) MSCI Turkey Index has been amongst the top 10 performing global indices in past 3years; and (b) if hope is one of the primary criteria for investing in equities, regardless of the prevailing hopeless condition, then perhaps the whole discipline of equity research and analysis may be redundant. Investors should buy assets that have suffered from hopelessness in the recent past. This strategy has worked very well, for example, in the case of Greek, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish equities & debt post global financial crisis.

This implies that the key to make money in financial markets lies in “hopelessness” and not in “hope”. Perhaps that is what drives investors to buy stocks of hopeless companies like DHFL, JP Infratech, BILT, Sintex etc. However, the investors bothering about non-events like Union Budget and state elections and reacting in the hope of a “lottery” outcome and markets staging a pre-budget rally complicates the narrative.

Regardless, I do not prefer to hinge my investment strategy on hope alone. I would like to explore if there is some method in equity outperformance in the present period of socio-economic distress; and whether the asset prices in general are actually reflecting the ground realities.

I would in particularly like to test the following hypotheses:

(a) Are the rising inequalities world over resulting in larger businesses growing faster at the expense of smaller and unorganized businesses?

If this is true, in Indian context it may mean 1000 odd listed companies gaining market share at the expense of lacs of micro and small enterprises. So greater the stress in MSME, better it may be for the larger listed entities and therefore for stock markets.

(b) Are citizens losing faith in state controlled assets like currencies and public debt?

This may reflect in less preference for cash and treasuries and rising preference for unregulated assets like private equity, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, private realty, corporate debt etc.

(c) Is equity becoming the most preferred inflation hedge with household investors?

Does this explain the underperformance of Gold, a traditional inflation hedge?

(d) The past decade has seen two phenomena – (1) a sustained rally in equity prices and (2) remarkable rise in the role of technology in business.

Does this mean the new average jobs now require high skills, leaving very low paying jobs for average skilled or poorly skilled workers, pushing the youth in twenties and thirties who have seen only a bull market in equities towards “lucrative” business of equity trading that is commonly assumed to require low skills?