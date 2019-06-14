Veto Switchgears jumps 5% on realisation of unsecured loan

Veto Switchgears had given unsecured loan to its wholly owned overseas subsidiary Veto Overseas Private F.Z.E.
Veto Switchgears and Cables shares rallied 4.8 percent intraday on June 14 after realisation of unsecured loan from a subsidiary.
"We realised an amount of $1 million against an unsecured loan on June 13," the wires & cables and electrical accessories manufacturer said in its filing.
The stock climbed 10 percent in the last 15 sessions. At 13:13 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 66.75, up Rs 1.10, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:30 pm