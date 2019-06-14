Veto Switchgears jumps 5% on realisation of unsecured loan

Veto Switchgears and Cables shares rallied 4.8 percent intraday on June 14 after realisation of unsecured loan from a subsidiary.

"We realised an amount of $1 million against an unsecured loan on June 13," the wires & cables and electrical accessories manufacturer said in its filing.

Veto Switchgears had given unsecured loan to its wholly owned overseas subsidiary Veto Overseas Private F.Z.E.