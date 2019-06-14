App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Veto Switchgears jumps 5% on realisation of unsecured loan

Veto Switchgears had given unsecured loan to its wholly owned overseas subsidiary Veto Overseas Private F.Z.E.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Veto Switchgears and Cables shares rallied 4.8 percent intraday on June 14 after realisation of unsecured loan from a subsidiary.

"We realised an amount of $1 million against an unsecured loan on June 13," the wires & cables and electrical accessories manufacturer said in its filing.

The stock climbed 10 percent in the last 15 sessions. At 13:13 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 66.75, up Rs 1.10, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Veto Switchgears and Cables

