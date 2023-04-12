Venue Pipes surges to 52-week high as Ashish Kacholia picks up 2% stake

Shares of Venus Pipes and Tubes climbed to a 52-week high of Rs 833.80 in the early trade on April 12 after it emerged that ace investor Ashish Kacholia picked up around 2 percent stake in the small-cap company through a bulk deal the previous day.

Kacholia bought four lakh shares, or a 1.97 percent stake, in the company for a total of Rs 28.8 crore, the bulk deal data from the exchanges show. The deal was executed at a weighted average price of Rs 720 a share.

Kacholia is known for his ability to pick small and mid-size companies. Other major shareholders include veteran investor Madhulika Agarwal, who holds a 2.46 percent stake in the company.

Among the sellers, Nuvama Wealth Finance offloaded 1.38 lakh shares, or a 0.67 percent stake, in the open market on April 11.

Moneycontrol News