    Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal clarifies on delisting, demerger and BPCL funding

    In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Anil Agarwal of Vedanta said Vedanta Resources, the parent company of Vedanta, will not be merged with the latter. He also said that there were no plans to de-list from the exchanges. Watch the video to know about his comments on BPCL divestment, Hind Zinc stake and more.

    February 09, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
    Tags: #Anil Agarwal #BPCL Funding #Vedanta #video
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 07:41 pm
