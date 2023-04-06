Vedanta trades ex-dividend today, stock slumps 6%

Shares of Vedanta slumped percent on April 6 as the stock traded ex-dividend today. At 9:45 am, shares of the mining major were trading 5.5 percent lower at Rs 270.65 on the NSE.

In an exchange filing dated March 28, the company approved the fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share i.e., 2050 percent on the face value of Rs 1 per share for the financial year 2022‐23 amounting to Rs 7,621 crore. “The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Friday, April 07, 2023,” Vedanta said.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

The ex-dividend date is the day the stock starts trading without the value of its next dividend.

Moneycontrol News