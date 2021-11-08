Vedanta to delist American depository shares from NYSE at close of trading today

Mining major Vedanta has announced the delisting of its American depository shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the close of trading hours today, CNBC-TV 18 reported on November 8.

The termination of deposit agreement under which ADS were issued will also become effective, the report added.

The announcement comes weeks after Vedanta, in a regulatory filing, had said that it would delist its ADS and concentrate all trading of its equity shares on the BSE and NSE.

"The company also intends to deregister such ADSs and the underlying equity shares and terminate the reporting obligations pursuant to the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended...upon satisfying the relevant criteria," it said in a regulatory filing on September 23.

The company's board of directors, which approved the decision to delist the American depository shares, had taken into account the recent low trading volume of its ADS on the NYSE and the associated costs of maintaining the listing and related obligations.

"In accordance with the deposit agreement, Citibank, N.A. will provide a notice of termination to all ADS holders containing the relevant information for ADS holders to take various suggested actions. The ADS program will terminate 31 days after Citibank, N.A. delivers formal notice of the termination of the deposit agreement to ADS holders," Vedanta had noted in its regulatory filing.

"Once the delisting has become effective and the criteria for deregistration have been satisfied, the company intends to submit a Form 15F with the SEC to deregister the ADSs and the underlying equity shares pursuant to the Exchange Act.

"Thereafter, all the Company's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act will be suspended unless the Form 15F is subsequently withdrawn or denied," the filing had further stated.

Notably, deregistration with the SEC and termination of the company's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act are expected to become effective 90 days after its filing of Form 15F with the SEC.

In accordance with the deposit agreement, Citibank, N.A. will provide notice of termination to all ADS holders containing the relevant information for ADS holders to take various suggested actions, Vedanta had said.

The ADS programme will terminate 31 days after Citibank, N.A. delivers formal notice of the termination of the deposit agreement to ADS holders, it added.

Accordingly, any time after 30 days have elapsed following the termination of the deposit agreement -- which is expected to be on or about December 9, 2021, Citibank N.A. may sell the equity shares of the company underlying any ADS that remain then-outstanding in accordance with the deposit agreement, the company had said.

(With PTI inputs)