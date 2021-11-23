MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Vedanta surges 7% on reports of multiple block deals as promoters look to raise stake

Large deals took place on the bourses today with nearly 7 percent of the total equity changing hands in multiple transactions, according to news reports.

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST

Vedanta surged more than 7% in trade on Tuesday after a report by Business Standard said the promoters were looking to increase their stake by up to 4.57 percent amid efforts to restructure the organisation and spin off several businesses.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 354 on Tuesday after nearly 7 percent of the total equity reportedly changed hands via multiple block deals. It has rallied over 15% in the past two sessions.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to the report, Vedanta Netherlands Investments BV and Twin Star Holdings are looking to purchase up to 170 million equity shares of Vedanta at Rs 350 each, for total valuation of Rs 5,950 crore.

As of September 30, the promoter group of companies had an outstanding purchase offer size of up to 4.57 percent of total shares, the report added. Purchase offer is an accelerated book build purchase of equity shares.

Close

Related stories

The report comes a few days after the company said it was evaluating a spin-off of its aluminium, iron and steel, and oil and gas businesses into separate listed entities in order to unlock value.

Moody's has reportedly said that the spin-off would not affect the company's credit quality.

At 10:27 am, the shares of Vedanta were trading 5% higher at Rs 344.75 on the BSE. The entire Nifty Metal pack was also in the green on Tuesday, with the Nifty Metal up 2.3% at 5547.40 points.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Vedanta
first published: Nov 23, 2021 10:50 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.