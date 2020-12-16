MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Vedanta shares jump 5% as reports suggest it plans to raise fund to buy stake in BPCL

Mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas have submitted bids for the government's 52.98 percent stake in BPCL.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 10:44 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Vedanta jumped over 5 percent in the morning trade on BSE on December 16 after media reports suggested the company was planning to raise funds to acquire state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

A report published in Mint, quoting sources, said Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta group is planning to raise as much as $8 billion through a mix of debt and equity to secure funds for the acquisition of BPCL.

Mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas have submitted bids for the government's 52.98 percent stake in BPCL.

A special purpose vehicle floated by the BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd and its London-based parent Vedanta Resources had submitted an expression of interest (EoI) before the close of the deadline on November 16.

Shares of Vedanta traded 3.57 percent higher at Rs 150.95 on BSE at 1000 hours.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Vedanta
first published: Dec 16, 2020 10:44 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.