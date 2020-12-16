Vedanta shares jump 5% as reports suggest it plans to raise fund to buy stake in BPCL

live bse live

Shares of Vedanta jumped over 5 percent in the morning trade on BSE on December 16 after media reports suggested the company was planning to raise funds to acquire state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

A report published in Mint, quoting sources, said Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta group is planning to raise as much as $8 billion through a mix of debt and equity to secure funds for the acquisition of BPCL.

Mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas have submitted bids for the government's 52.98 percent stake in BPCL.

A special purpose vehicle floated by the BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd and its London-based parent Vedanta Resources had submitted an expression of interest (EoI) before the close of the deadline on November 16.

Shares of Vedanta traded 3.57 percent higher at Rs 150.95 on BSE at 1000 hours.