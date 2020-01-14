Vedanta share price gains 3% after SC allows co to bid for NALCO's alumina tender

Shares of diversified company Vedanta gained 3.5 percent intraday on January 14 after a media report indicated that the court allowed bidding for NALCO's alumina tender.

The stock rallied more than 10 percent in the last one month. At 11:22 hours, it was quoting at Rs 165.15, up Rs 4.65, or 2.90 percent on the BSE.

The Supreme Court allowed Vedanta to bid for alumina tender of National Aluminium Company, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Bloomberg.