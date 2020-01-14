App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vedanta share price gains 3% after SC allows co to bid for NALCO's alumina tender

Vedanta share price rallied more than 10 percent in last one month.

Shares of diversified company Vedanta gained 3.5 percent intraday on January 14 after a media report indicated that the court allowed bidding for NALCO's alumina tender.

The stock rallied more than 10 percent in the last one month. At 11:22 hours, it was quoting at Rs 165.15, up Rs 4.65, or 2.90 percent on the BSE.

The Supreme Court allowed Vedanta to bid for alumina tender of National Aluminium Company, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, last week, the authorized Committee of Directors of the company approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 20,000 secured, rated, non-cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Vedanta

