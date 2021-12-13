MARKET NEWS

Markets

Vedanta rises 3% as board approves interim dividend of Rs 13.50/share for FY22

The second dividend for FY22 will be priced at Rs 13.50 per share or Rs 5,019 crore, with the record date set as December 18.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Vedanta Limited | Representative image

Shares of mining major Vedanta gained more than 3 percent on December 13 after the company announced on December 11 that the board has approved a second dividend for FY22 for Rs 13.50 apiece, a total of Rs 5,019 crore for the company.

The record date for the payment of dividend has been set as December 18, the company said in a regulatory filing.

As part of the second dividend, its promoters, who have a shareholding of 65.18 percent, would see an inflow of Rs 3,271 crore. Earlier on September 1, Vedanta approved an interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per share for FY22. This amounted to an outgo of Rs 6,877 crore, out of which promoters took home Rs 4,482 crore.

In FY21, Vedanta paid Rs 3,471 crore as dividend, according to a report by Bloomberg Quint.

Its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc, on December 7, approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share on the face value of Rs 2 apiece for the fiscal year, amounting to Rs 7,605.57 crore.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 360.40, and at 9:37 hours, it was trading 2.2 percent higher at Rs 357.35 on the BSE. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 385.75 and its 52-week low was at Rs 130.
