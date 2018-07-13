Vedanta re-appoints Navin Agarwal as Whole Time Director

In the filing, the company also said that it has "re-elected Agarwal as Chairman of the company with effect from August 1, 2018".
Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd today said Navin Agarwal has been re-appointed as Whole Time Director of the company. Agarwal's re-appointment as Whole Time Director is for another five-year period starting from August 1, 2018 and subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.
In the filing, the company also said that it has "re-elected Agarwal as Chairman of the company with effect from August 1, 2018".Shares of the company today ended 0.35 percent down at Rs 210.60 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 08:29 pm