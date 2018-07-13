App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta re-appoints Navin Agarwal as Whole Time Director

In the filing, the company also said that it has "re-elected Agarwal as Chairman of the company with effect from August 1, 2018".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd today said Navin Agarwal has been re-appointed as Whole Time Director of the company. Agarwal's re-appointment as Whole Time Director is for another five-year period starting from August 1, 2018 and subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.

In the filing, the company also said that it has "re-elected Agarwal as Chairman of the company with effect from August 1, 2018".

Shares of the company today ended 0.35 percent down at Rs 210.60 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 08:29 pm

tags #Business #India #markets

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.