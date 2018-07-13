Vedanta re-appoints Navin Agarwal as Whole Time Director

Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd today said Navin Agarwal has been re-appointed as Whole Time Director of the company. Agarwal's re-appointment as Whole Time Director is for another five-year period starting from August 1, 2018 and subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.

In the filing, the company also said that it has "re-elected Agarwal as Chairman of the company with effect from August 1, 2018".

Shares of the company today ended 0.35 percent down at Rs 210.60 apiece on BSE.