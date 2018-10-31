Vedanta Q2 net profit dips 34% to Rs 1,343 cr

Metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta reported a 34.32 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,343 crore for the July-September quarter.

The Anil Agarwal-led company had clocked a "Profit attributable to owners of Vedanta Ltd" of Rs 2,045 crore during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Its total income during the quarter rose to Rs 23,297 crore as against Rs 22,509 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The total expenses also rose to Rs 20,999 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 18,854 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said in a statement that its balance sheet was strong and the net debt reduced by Rs 3,553 crores in Q2 FY2019.