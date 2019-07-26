App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vedanta Q1 net profit falls 12% to Rs 1,351 crore

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 16% at Rs 5,198 crore versus Rs 6,190 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vedanta has posted an 11.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its June quarter (Q1FY20) net profit to Rs 1,351 crore, down from Rs 1,533 crore.

The company shed 3.7 percent of its revenue YoY at Rs 21,374 crore against Rs 22,206 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 16 percent at Rs 5,188 crore versus Rs 6,448 crore, while margin was down 360 bps at 24.3 percent versus 27.9 percent.

The gross debt in this quarter stood at Rs 59,517 crore, lower by Rs 6,708 crore as compared to March 31, 2019.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta said, “We continue to strengthen our position as one of the largest diversified natural resource businesses in the world with our strategy focused on value-added growth."

"Our businesses stayed resilient in a quarter with low commodity prices and uncertain market environment and we continued to ramp up across the key verticals, Zinc & Oil & Gas," he added.

Finance cost for Q1FY20 was at Rs 1,341 crore, lower by 8 percent, YoY.

The company has reported silver production at 159 MT, up 15 percent, while saleable steel production stood at 323 kt, up 34 percent, YoY.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:04 pm

