Vedanta promoters make an open offer for up to 37.2 crore shares at Rs 160 per share

Promoters of mining conglomerate Vedanta have made an open offer for up to 37.2 crore shares.

According to CNBCTV18 reports, the promoters made an open offer for up to 37.2 crore shares (10 percent equity) at Rs 160 per share, which is over a 12 percent discount to the current market price.

On January 6, in a blow to Vedanta, a Zambian court ruled the state-appointed liquidator of Vedanta's Konkola Copper Mines will not be discharged despite a November ruling ordering a halt to proceedings to allow Vedanta and minority KCM shareholder ZCCM-IH to pursue arbitration.