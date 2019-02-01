Vedanta plunges 18% as brokerages downgrade stock on its Anglo American investment

Shares of Vedanta fell around 18 percent on Friday morning as investors turned wary of the stock after financial results.

The touched a 52-week low of Rs 162.05. It touched an intraday high of Rs 180.50 and an intraday low of Rs 162.05.

Vedanta has reported a 21 percent on year decline in third quarter consolidated profit to Rs 1,574 crore due to lower commodity prices and shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin.

Revenue from operations during the quarter dropped 2.8 percent to Rs 23,669 crore compared to year-ago. The sequential profit was up 17 percent and revenue up 4 percent.

"Revenue was lower mainly on account of shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin and lower commodity prices, partially offset by currency depreciation and higher volumes at Electrosteel and aluminium business," Vedanta said.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) declined 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,953 crore, but sequentially EBITDA increased 13 percent and margin expanded 300 bps QoQ to 29 percent.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to Sell | Target: Cut to Rs 170 from Rs 250

CLSA has downgraded the stock to sell, with a target cut to Rs 170 from Rs 250.

The brokerage is worried about use of its cash to fund investments for promoter holding company.

It is also concerned over related party transaction and potential use of cash in the future.

The brokerage cut FY19-21 EPS by 5-10% post Q3 results.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 223 from Rs 260

The brokerage said that December quarter’s Ebitda was below expectation led by loss at aluminium division. Purchase in economic interest in Anglo American from parent should raise capital allocation risks. The company has also cut 2018-19 volume guidance for oil and zinc international division.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equalweight | Target: Rs 235

The global research firm believes that core EBITDA was in line with estimates. Growth projects seeing some delays in FY19, it observed. It sees downside risk to earnings estimates. Medium-term focus remains on rampup of current expansion, growth in oil & zinc, & cost efficiency in aluminum.

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Downgrade to sell | Target: Cut to Rs 170 from Rs 230

The brokerage believes Ebitda was in line, but mark to market gains lead to net profit beat. Related-party transaction will de-rate the stock, it said, adding that transaction appears at arm’s length, but the counter party risk is high because parent drives its value from Vedanta and (parent) is highly leveraged.

At 09:17 hrs Vedanta was quoting at Rs 165.80, down Rs 31.70, or 16.05 percent, on the BSE.