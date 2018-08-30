Vedanta gains over 1% after Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with buy call

Shares of Vedanta gained were up over a percent as global research firm Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call and a target of Rs 280.

The global financial services firm said that positive zinc outlook and strong volumes will overshadow current headwinds.

It also highlighted that the company has among stronger forecast of operating profit growth rates among global miners. The valuation, too, it said was attractive.

Metal stocks have been on a tear in the recent past, with the Nifty Metal index gaining around 8-9 percent in August so far.

"Global steel prices are trading near six-month highs. Recovery is seen in zinc, copper and aluminium from the recent lows in the last two weeks. Thus, metal stocks appear attractive though the failure of US-China trade talks on August 20 continues to pose a threat to demand," Abhishek Bansal, Founder and Chairman, ABans Group of Companies told Moneycontrol.

At 13:03 hrs Vedanta was quoting at Rs 230.15, up Rs 2.25, or 0.99 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 231.00 and an intraday low of Rs 226.20.