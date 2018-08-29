Vedanta gains 3% on winning 41 oil and gas blocks

Share price of Vedanta rose 3.3 percent intraday Wednesday as company won 41 oil blocks.

The company has bagged 41 out of 55 oil and gas exploration blocks offered in India's maiden open acreage auction, upstream regulator DGH said today.

State-owned Oil India Ltd won nine blocks, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) managed to win just two.

State gas utility GAIL, upstream arm of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Oil Exploration Co (HOEC) received one block each, DGH said giving out list of winners of Open Acreage licensing Policy (OALP) round-1.

Vedanta, which had put in bids for all the 55 blocks, won right to explore and produce oil and gas in 41 of them.

At 11:24 hrs Vedanta was quoting at Rs 235.25, up Rs 4.85, or 2.11 percent.

With inputs from PTI