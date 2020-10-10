172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|vedanta-delisting-falls-through-bankers-blame-bse-glitch-5947051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vedanta delisting falls through, bankers blame BSE glitch

Bankers to Vedanta Resources, DAM Capital and JP Morgan, have requested SEBI for a one-day extension, saying glitches in the BSE tendering webpage upset public participation.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-backed Vedanta has failed to complete its delisting process, data available on the BSE shows.

Promoters of the metal major required 134.1 crore shares to successfully delist from the exchanges. However, their five-day reverse book building (RBB) process, which ended on October 9 evening, saw only 125.47 crore confirmed bids. As per the demand schedule released by the BSE, about 12.32 crore shares tendered are yet to be confirmed.

Data showed public shareholders tendered 137.1 crore of the total 169.73 crore shares held by them but some bids were pending confirmation from bankers and custodians.

Close

According to a report in Moneylife, bankers to Vedanta Resources, DAM Capital and JP Morgan, have requested  SEBI for a one-day extension, saying glitches in the BSE tendering webpage upset public participation.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The share tendering process was tepid till October 8 but it gained momentum on the final day and Vedanta looked on course to a successful delisting.

Life insurance Corporation (LIC), which holds a 6.37 percent stake in the company, tendered all its shares at Rs 320 which is a 267 percent premium over the floor price of Rs 87.25. Two other big mutual funds have tendered their shares at Rs 153 and Rs 160 per share.

 
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #India #markets #Vedanta #Vedanta Delisting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.