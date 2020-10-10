Vedanta delisting falls through, bankers blame BSE glitch

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-backed Vedanta has failed to complete its delisting process, data available on the BSE shows.

Promoters of the metal major required 134.1 crore shares to successfully delist from the exchanges. However, their five-day reverse book building (RBB) process, which ended on October 9 evening, saw only 125.47 crore confirmed bids. As per the demand schedule released by the BSE, about 12.32 crore shares tendered are yet to be confirmed.

Data showed public shareholders tendered 137.1 crore of the total 169.73 crore shares held by them but some bids were pending confirmation from bankers and custodians.

According to a report in Moneylife, bankers to Vedanta Resources, DAM Capital and JP Morgan, have requested SEBI for a one-day extension, saying glitches in the BSE tendering webpage upset public participation.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The share tendering process was tepid till October 8 but it gained momentum on the final day and Vedanta looked on course to a successful delisting.

Life insurance Corporation (LIC), which holds a 6.37 percent stake in the company, tendered all its shares at Rs 320 which is a 267 percent premium over the floor price of Rs 87.25. Two other big mutual funds have tendered their shares at Rs 153 and Rs 160 per share.