Vedanta declares first interim dividend for FY24; details here

Shares of Vedanta closed 1.90 percent to hit day's high of Rs 287.35 apiece on May 22 on the BSE.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on May 22 said that its board has approved the first interim dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 of Rs 18.50 per share.

"...The Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Monday, May 22, 2023 have approved First Interim Dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share i.e. 1850% on face value of rupee 1 per share for the Financial Year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 6,877 crore," Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the mining and metals company further stated.

Ahead of the announcement, shares of Vedanta closed 1.90 percent to hit the day's high of Rs 287.35 apiece on May 22 on the BSE.

On April 6, the Mumbai-based company made an announcement regarding an interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per share, resulting in a total dividend payout of Rs 101.50 per share for FY23.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Resources' Ltd (VRL), the UK-based parent of Vedanta Ltd, is reportedly in talks with Deutsche Bank and other global lenders, including JPMorgan and Barclays, to raise a $500-600 million loan after delays in securing funds from Farallon Capital Management to meet its obligations later this month. The company aims to borrow the money via its Zinc International unit.

A $500-million repayment is due on a 7. 125 percent bond that matures on May 31.

Vedanta posted a 68 percent drop in Q4FY23 net profit, weighed down by a “one-time charge" in its oil and gas business. The company's profit in the three months ended March declined to Rs 1,881 crore from Rs 5,799 crore a year earlier.

The company's net debt stood around Rs 44,500 crore, up 115 percent YoY due to dividend payout and higher capex. Its cash and cash equivalent stood at around Rs 21,800 crore.