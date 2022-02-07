MARKET NEWS

    Vedant Fashions IPO subscribed 21% on Day 2 of offer

    The IPO received bids for 52,37,564 shares against 2,54,55,388 shares on offer, according to the data available with BSE.

    PTI
    February 07, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST
    The initial public offer of Vedant Fashions Limited, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar, received 21 per cent subscription on Monday.

    The IPO received bids for 52,37,564 shares against 2,54,55,388 shares on offer, according to the data available with BSE. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 31 percent subscription, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) recived 11 percent subscription and non-institutional investors 9 percent. The initial public offering (IPO) is purely an offer-for-sale of 3,63,64,838 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.

    The offer-for-sale comprises sale of up to 1.74 crore shares by Rhine Holdings Ltd; up to 7.23 lakh shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF I; and up to 1.81 crore shares by Ravi Modi Family Trust. The promoters of the company are Ravi Modi, Shilpi Modi and Ravi Modi Family Trust.

    Since the IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. Price range for the offer is Rs 824-866 per share.

    Vedant Fashions on Thursday garnered Rs 945 crore from anchor investors. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch Rs 3,149 crore.

    Vedant Fashions' 'Manyavar' brand is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence.

    The company's other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey, and Mebaz. Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers to the offer.
    PTI
    Tags: #Manyavar #qualified institutional buyers #Retail Individual Investors #Vedant Fashions IPO
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 09:02 pm
