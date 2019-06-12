App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Varun Beverages shares gain ahead of board meeting for bonus issue

The carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverage maker informed exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on June 17 to consider proposal for declaration of bonus issue of equity shares

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Varun Beverages shares gained more than a percent intraday on June 12 ahead of board meeting to consider bonus issue.

The carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverage maker informed exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on June 17 to consider the proposal for declaration of bonus issue of equity shares.

Hence, the trading window for trading in securities of the company will remain closed from June 12 to June 19 (both days inclusive), the company said.

The stock rallied 26 percent in the last one year.

At 1336 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 943.05, up Rs 6.35, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 02:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Varun Beverages

