Varun Beverages gains after consolidated net profit jumps 83% YoY, volume surges 11.52 times

Shares of Varun Beverages gained over a percent intraday on Monday after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 83.7 percent at Rs 81.1 crore against Rs 44.1 crore YoY.

Tax expense stood at Rs 34.5 crore against Rs 21.2 crore YoY while consolidated revenue went up 47.5 percent at Rs 1,777 crore against Rs 1,204.5 crore YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA grew 54.2 percent at Rs 325.6 crore against Rs 211.2 crore YoY while consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 18.3 percent against 17.5 percent YoY.

Organic volume growth stood at 20 percent with India business at 17.5 percent and international business at 27 percent. Morocco, Zimbabwe, Nepal and Sri Lanka saw double-digit growth while packaged drinking water constituted 25 percent of sales in Q3 CY19 against 19 percent in Q3 CY18.

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 11.52 times.