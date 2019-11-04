App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Varun Beverages gains after consolidated net profit jumps 83% YoY, volume surges 11.52 times

Consolidated EBITDA grew 54.2 percent at Rs 325.6 crore against Rs 211.2 crore YoY while consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 18.3 percent against 17.5 percent YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Shares of Varun Beverages gained over a percent intraday on Monday after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 83.7 percent at Rs 81.1 crore against Rs 44.1 crore YoY.

Tax expense stood at Rs 34.5 crore against Rs 21.2 crore YoY while consolidated revenue went up 47.5 percent at Rs 1,777 crore against Rs 1,204.5 crore YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA grew 54.2 percent at Rs 325.6 crore against Rs 211.2 crore YoY while consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 18.3 percent against 17.5 percent YoY.

Organic volume growth stood at 20 percent with India business at 17.5 percent and international business at 27 percent. Morocco, Zimbabwe, Nepal and Sri Lanka saw double-digit growth while packaged drinking water constituted 25 percent of sales in Q3 CY19 against 19 percent in Q3 CY18.

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 11.52 times.

At 1257 hrs, Varun Beverages was quoting at Rs 627.55, up Rs 7.00, or 1.13 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 637.00 and an intraday low of Rs 621.30.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Results #Varun Beverages

