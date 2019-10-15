Varun Beverages gains 4% after CRISIL upgrades long-term rating

Short term rating has been reaffirmed at A1+ by the rating agency.
Shares of Varun Beverages gained 4.5 percent intraday on October 15 after CRISIL upgraded its long-term rating.
The stock rallied 25 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 635.70, up Rs 15.50, or 2.50 percent on the BSE at 0955 hours.
Rating agency CRISIL has upgraded its long term rating to AA with a stable outlook, from AA- with a positive outlook earlier.
Short term rating has been reaffirmed at A1+ by the rating agency. Varun Beverages is the second largest franchisee in the world (outside US) of carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo and a key player in the beverage industry.
