App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Varun Beverages gains 4% after CRISIL upgrades long-term rating

Short term rating has been reaffirmed at A1+ by the rating agency.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Varun Beverages gained 4.5 percent intraday on October 15 after CRISIL upgraded its long-term rating.

The stock rallied 25 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 635.70, up Rs 15.50, or 2.50 percent on the BSE at 0955 hours.

Rating agency CRISIL has upgraded its long term rating to AA with a stable outlook, from AA- with a positive outlook earlier.

Close

Short term rating has been reaffirmed at A1+ by the rating agency.

Varun Beverages is the second largest franchisee in the world (outside US) of carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo and a key player in the beverage industry.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 10:11 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Varun Beverages

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.