App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Varun Beverages down 3% despite CLSA retaining Buy Call, RoE to improve to 20% by CY21

The research firm believes that consolidation phase is over while balance sheet parameters are likely to improve.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Varun Beverages was trading lower by over 3 percent on September 25 despite global research firm CLSA maintaining its buy call on the stock and raising the target to Rs 860 from Rs 783 per share.

The research firm believes that the consolidation phase is over while balance sheet parameters are likely to improve. CLSA sees RoE improving to 20 percent by CY21 and has raised earnings by 9-14 percent.

PepsiCo India's bottling partner Varun Beverages said the recent hike in GST rates for caffeinated drinks would have a minimal effect on the company. The GST Council headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in its meeting on September 20, decided to charge caffeinated beverages with 28 percent tax plus a 12 percent compensation cess in place of the current tax rate of 18 percent.

Close

"With regard to the increase in GST rates for caffeinated drinks, the effect on Varun Beverages is expected to be minimal as the incremental volumes that will come under the higher GST bracket was approximately 0.7 million cases out of 340 million cases of sales volume based upon CY 2018," the company said in a regulatory filing.

related news

At 10:46 hrs, Varun Beverages was quoting at Rs 620.40, down Rs 19.40, or 3.03 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 660.00 and an intraday low of Rs 615.00.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 11:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Varun Beverages

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.