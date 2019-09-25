Varun Beverages down 3% despite CLSA retaining Buy Call, RoE to improve to 20% by CY21

Varun Beverages was trading lower by over 3 percent on September 25 despite global research firm CLSA maintaining its buy call on the stock and raising the target to Rs 860 from Rs 783 per share.

The research firm believes that the consolidation phase is over while balance sheet parameters are likely to improve. CLSA sees RoE improving to 20 percent by CY21 and has raised earnings by 9-14 percent.

PepsiCo India's bottling partner Varun Beverages said the recent hike in GST rates for caffeinated drinks would have a minimal effect on the company. The GST Council headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in its meeting on September 20, decided to charge caffeinated beverages with 28 percent tax plus a 12 percent compensation cess in place of the current tax rate of 18 percent.

"With regard to the increase in GST rates for caffeinated drinks, the effect on Varun Beverages is expected to be minimal as the incremental volumes that will come under the higher GST bracket was approximately 0.7 million cases out of 340 million cases of sales volume based upon CY 2018," the company said in a regulatory filing.