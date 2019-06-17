Varun Beverages shares fall over 4% on bonus issue approval

Varun Beverages shares fell more than 4 percent on June 17 after the Board's approval to bonus issue.

The stock closed at Rs 892 on the BSE, down 4.53 percent from the previous settlement.

"At the start of Silver Jubilee year of the company, and in appreciation of continuing support from the shareholders, the board of directors recommended bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of one equity share of Rs 10 each for every two equity shares of Rs 10 each held by shareholders," said the franchisee for soft drinks maker PepsiCo.

The bonus issue is subject to the approval of shareholders.