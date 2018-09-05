App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Varroc Engineering slips 5% post June quarter numbers

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 5.6 percent at Rs 224.6 crore and margin was at 7.7 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Varroc Engineering slipped 5.7 percent intraday Wednesday despite company reported marginally better number for the quarter ended June on YoY basis.

The company's Q1FY19 (April-June) consolidated net profit was up 2.1 percent at Rs 100.4 crore against Rs 98.4 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 25.4 percent at Rs 2,927 crore versus Rs 2,335 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 5.6 percent at Rs 224.6 crore and margin was at 7.7 percent.

At 14:45 hrs Varroc Engineering was quoting at Rs 1,102.00, down Rs 49.60, or 4.31 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 02:51 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

