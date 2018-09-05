Varroc Engineering slips 5% post June quarter numbers

Shares of Varroc Engineering slipped 5.7 percent intraday Wednesday despite company reported marginally better number for the quarter ended June on YoY basis.

The company's Q1FY19 (April-June) consolidated net profit was up 2.1 percent at Rs 100.4 crore against Rs 98.4 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 25.4 percent at Rs 2,927 crore versus Rs 2,335 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 5.6 percent at Rs 224.6 crore and margin was at 7.7 percent.

At 14:45 hrs Varroc Engineering was quoting at Rs 1,102.00, down Rs 49.60, or 4.31 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil