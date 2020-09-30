Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund sells shares worth over Rs 1,085 crore in 21 firms

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund on September 30 sold shares worth Rs 1,085.5 crore in 21 firms including 17 Sensex companies, through open market transactions. The shares were purchased by VFTR C Institutional Total International Stock Index Trust II.

According to the block deal data on the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares of Asian Paints for Rs 24.99 crore and Axis Bank's scrips for Rs 39.55 crore. It sold over 80,000 shares of Bajaj Finance for Rs 26.42 crore, 6.79 lakh shares of Bharti Airtel for Rs 29.54 crore and 4.42 lakh shares of HCL Technologies for Rs 35.94 crore.

Vanguard offloaded 7 lakh shares of Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) worth Rs 119.84 crore, 3.57 lakh scrips of Hindustan Unilever worth Rs 72.62 crore and 6.06 shares of ICICI Bank for Rs 21.60 crore. In addition, a total of 14.56 lakh shares of Infosys were sold by Vanguard for Rs 146.17 crore, 12.03 lakh shares of ITC for Rs 20.36 crore and 2.8 lakh shares of Mahindra and Mahindra for Rs 17.16 crore, the data showed.

Further, Vanguard sold over 49,000 shares of Maruti Suzuki and over 10,000 shares of Nestle for Rs 33.36 and Rs 16.32 crore, respectively. Reliance Industries' 12.61 lakh scrips were sold for Rs 282.55 crore and Sun Pharmaceuticals' 4.41 lakh shares worth Rs 22.32 crore were offloaded.

Also, Vanguard sold 3.82 lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for Rs 95.02 crore and over 46,000 shares of Ultratech Cement for Rs 18.78 crore. Apart from these Sensex firms, Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund also sold shares of Adani Green Energy, DrReddy's Laboratories, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Wipro.