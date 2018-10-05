Valuations reasonable for long-term investments, scope for upmove in pharma

AUM Capital Market

Indian Equity market has had a roller coaster ride since February 2018 where it outperformed various developed and emerging markets and reached its all-time record high to 11,760 (Nifty) and 38,989 (Sensex) in August 2018.

However, the benchmark indices have shed most of the gains in the heavy sell-off in the last 10-15 sessions and fallen by over 10 percent from its high to 10,550 (Nifty) and 35,100 (Sensex) levels.

The slide has been triggered mainly by depreciating rupee, surging crude, uncertainty and concerns surrounding the global trade, geopolitical updates, macroeconomic data and corporate events.

In last few months, the market has been highly volatile though it touched a new high which was driven by better quarterly results and normal monsoon with investor’s interest increasing mainly in largecap stocks as small and midcap stocks were badly bruised.

In the second half of September and the beginning of October, Nifty lost around 700 points and Sensex fell by over 2,000 points as investors lost confidence in the market. Moreover, midcap and smallcap were shattered by around 15 percent.

Increasing bond yields, depreciating rupee, weak global cues led to selling by the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to the extent of around Rs 21,000 crore including debt and equity in September. SEBI tightened KYC norms for foreign portfolio investors which further triggered huge selling which is a worry for the market.

On the other hand, strong buying has been noticed in equities from domestic institutional investors (DIIs) to the extent of Rs 12,500 crore gave a bit of solace.

In the last few years, the market has only witnessed the sweet bull period. Particularly in a period of last 12 months Sensex and Nifty jumped around 7,000 and 2,000 points respectively which gave a strong hint that stock market is due for a correction soon.

The fall was expected for some time as the majority of the stocks started trading in red and depreciating Indian rupee played a vital role in triggering the present bear phase.

Currencies worldwide were reeling under pressure and got devalued against a strong dollar but Indian rupee became Asia’s worst performing currency which lost about 13 percent of its value in 2018 and slumped to a fresh all-time record low breaching 73 mark (against US dollar).

Rising oil prices along with a depreciating rupee proved to be a double whammy for the Indian economy. India is the world’s third biggest oil consuming nation after the US and China and imports about 82 percent of its crude oil consumption. Brent crude oil prices touched $80 per barrel for the first time since 2014 in May but soon it sank after the OPEC members agreed to hike the crude production.

In September, again a reversal trend in the Brent crude prices continued and breached $86 mark, mainly aided by a sharp drop in Venezuelan supply and predictions that Iranian supply will be cut sharply once the US sanctions start in November. Thus, widening India’s current account deficit and trade deficit and creating pressure on the economy as a whole.

Another important event that has shaken the global sentiments and economic growth causing all the financial markets to swing wildly is the tariff war between the US and other world economies. The uncertainty, especially between the US and China over restrictive trade policies, is likely to continue further with the two countries nowhere close to a resolution.

Moreover, US Federal Reserve again raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as widely anticipated, and indicated its intent to tighten once more in December.

The domestic market has also been eventful with IL&FS group defaulting on debt payment. Along with this, rumours on DHFL and Infibeam shares saw them fall over 50 percent in a day. Yes Bank also tanked after RBI trimmed

Rana Kapoor's tenure as its MD and CEO.

Bandhan Bank hit a record low after RBI action as it failed to comply with the licensing condition and Kotak Mahindra Bank also fell as the investors feared similar action might be taken against it.

Further, Sebi’s announcement on major changes to the fee structure for the mutual fund industry had an impact on HDFC Asset Management Company and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

These made the whole NBFC, banking & financial and housing finance sectors to lose grip and enter into a bearish phase. Shares of oil marketing companies also fell after the government asked them to bear the burden of petrol and diesel price cut.

Market entered on a negative note in October and the bloodbath on the indices continued with Nifty breaking the strong support of 10,650 by settling at 10,600 levels.

Now it has entered a new range with the strong support of 10,500 and on the upside if sustained above 11,150 then we can again see 11,500 marks but with the current scenario, it is looking difficult.

Going forward, participants will react on recent rupee movement against the US dollar, institutional investment activity, crude oil price, Q2FY19 results, rate hike by RBI's monetary policy committee, updates on trade war and global market movement.

However, the earnings picture for the coming quarters would be encouraging with the recovery expected to gather pace in FY19 and with the cases being resolved under NCLT there are hopes that coming quarters might see a revival in banking space, especially public sector banks where bad loans have been a major problem.

On the sectoral front, auto numbers were positive and there is still huge scope for appreciation in the pharma sector. In a nutshell, we recommend investors to remain cautious and as the equity valuations after the recent correction looks a bit reasonable or undervalued providing scope for long-term investments. Sticking to the quality should be the way forward.

Disclaimer: The author is Manager Equity Research at AUM Capital Market. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.