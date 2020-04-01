'Valuations already hit 2000, 2008 lows; but sustainable recovery possible only if COVID cases peak globally first'

Valuations had touched 2000 and 2008 lows on a P/B basis earlier this week, although the return on equity (RoE) levels are lower now than before. So, we could say it did touch close to the lows, Suhas Harinarayanan- Head, Institutional Equity Research, JM Financial Institution Securities said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q) What are your thoughts on the stimulus package announced by the government and RBI?

A) The RBI seems to have delivered on most demands made by the financial markets and the banking sector. They could have gone one step further to ensure that banks forward lendings to all sectors including NBFCs.

The government's efforts at this stage seems to have been focused on the welfare of the lower wage earners from the economic impact and not on the industry side. We are expecting more measures in the coming days to alleviate the pain that industry is likely to go through due to loss of business that has already taken place and that are likely to take place in coming days.

Our view is that the economic impact could be anywhere between 3-6 percent of GDP and to that extent, the additional 78bps (of GDP) spending falls short of expectations.

Q) The market seems to be in a consolidation mode after a sharp fall followed by some recovery. Have we already seen the bottom?

Valuations had touched 2000 and 2008 lows on a P/B basis earlier this week, although the return on equity (RoE) levels are lower now than before. So, we could say it did touch close to the lows but a sustainable recovery is only possible if the number of COVID cases peak globally first and then, in India.

Q) What impact will COVID-19 led lockdown have on earnings? Also, do you expect the recovery, which was likely in FY21, to happen in FY22?

A) We are still working on our earnings and different companies could get impacted differently. Our base case is that activity would be locked down for most of April 2020, and then gradually recover depending on the sector. It is too early to talk about FY22 at this stage.

Q) Do you expect global growth to be negative in coming quarters given the rapid increase of infected cases outside of China?

A) Yes, that would be the logical conclusion.

Q) FII outflow slowed down in the last few sessions. What do you make of it?

A) Some amount of sellers fatigue looks to be setting in but more importantly, valuations had looked like it hit lows and we witnessed different countries announcing stimulus packages this week and the market reaction could have been in relation to that. Yes, FIIs had been buying at lower levels but we think they will adopt a wait and watch approach and only buy slowly at lower levels.

Q) Crude oil has fallen more than 60 percent from its January 2020 high. But do you feel the fall is favourable to India?

A) Yes, this is a significant help but generally, such low levels of crude are negative for flows and global economic activity. So, there are always two sides to the argument.

