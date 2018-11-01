App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 12:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Valuation is an ever evolving thing: Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal

Agrawal said that the market was done with the current round of correction.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Valuation is an ever evolving thing, said Raamdeo Agrawal, co-founder of Motilal Oswal and author of its latest wealth creation study.

The study covers the 2013-18 period during which more than Rs 44 trillion of wealth was created, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest wealth creator for the first time ever. The fastest is Indiabulls Ventures and the most consistent remains Titan.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Agrawal said that the market was done with the current round of correction. “We have quite a massive correction. So hopefully we are done with current round of correction,” he said.

“It is far more reasonable right now but the reasonableness is also a function of what is going to happen in earnings growth and earnings growth is slightly challenged right now because of whatever is happening in the economy, because of the smooth credit flow because everybody is pulling out,” he added.

Speaking about the relation between Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government of India, Agrawal said, “What I was hearing is that the relations are not cordial. Foreigners own 20 percent of the market and they are concerned with these kinds of things. We have to handle this very carefully ... ultimately, management of the economy is a joint effort.”

 

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 12:24 pm

