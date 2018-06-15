Valiant Communications rallies 8% on orders to supply communication solutions

Valiant Communications share price gained more than 8 percent intraday on Friday after the company has received the orders to supply and commissioning of its communication solutions from the domestic entities.

It received orders from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO), Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Tejas Networks Limited.

The total value of the orders is Rs 12.56 crore, it said, adding the orders are to be executed in the current financial year 2018-19.

At 13:55 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 52, up Rs 4.00, or 8.33 percent on the BSE.