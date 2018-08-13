App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vakrangee plunges nearly 18% on weak June quarter numbers

Revenue was down 22.6 percent at Rs 1,011.5 crore versus Rs 1,301.8 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Vakrangee plunged nearly 18 percent intraday Monday on the back of poor June quarter numbers.

The company's Q1FY19 net profit down 92.2 percent at Rs 13.1 crore versus Rs 168 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 22.6 percent at Rs 1,011.5 crore versus Rs 1,301.8 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 515.40 and 52-week low Rs 30.85 on 24 January, 2018 and 07 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 89.24 percent below its 52-week high and 79.74 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:57 hrs Vakrangee was quoting at Rs 55.45, down Rs 7.20, or 11.49 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 10:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

