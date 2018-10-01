Vakrangee locked at 5% lower circuit after MCA orders inspection of books

Share price of Vakrangee locked at 5 percent lower circuit as investors turned wary of government intervention into its books.

There were pending sell orders of 408,594 shares, with no buyers available.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered inspection of books of accounts for a period of three financial years, company said in press release.

The company has been under the scanner of investigative agencies after allegations of share price manipulation surfaced early this year.

Vankrangee is the largest enrollment agency for UIDAI, and also deals in business to consumer services, including ATMs.

The MCA order comes after its Regional Director of the Western Region submitted a preliminary enquiry report on the sudden resignation of Vakrangee's auditor, and subsequent delay in publishing financial results of the fourth quarter of FY18.

At 11:19 hrs Vakrangee was quoting at Rs 27, down Rs 1.40 on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil