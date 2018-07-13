App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vakrangee gains 4% on alliance with Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management

The said tie-up will offer mutual fund products to the un-served and under-served areas through its Kendras.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Vakrangee gained 4 percent in intraday trade on Friday as the company announced its alliance with Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management. The said alliance will cater to distribution of mutual fund products on a pan-India level.

The company plans to offer the mutual funds products to the un-served and under-served areas through the Kendras thereby extending the reach of Reliance Mutual Fund.

The firm is of the opinion that this association will help them broaden the base of their basket of services offered to the citizens through their Kendras.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.81 percent or Rs 2.65 at Rs 52.45.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 54.50 and an intraday low of Rs 52.80.

At 09:45 hrs the stock was quoting at Rs 53.00, up Rs 0.55, or 1.05 percent.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 10:06 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Vakrangee

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.