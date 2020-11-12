Vaccine trade boosts market; track these 6 big trends for SAMVAT 2077

Indian market rocketed to fresh record high on November 11 for the third consecutive day in a row tracking positive global cues. A dip was quickly bought into, which powered Sensex and Nifty50 to fresh record highs in the run-up to Diwali 2020. A correction or consolidation is expected as Nifty is trading in unchartered territory, but vaccine hopes, strong global liquidity, stimulus hopes, strong macro data as well as robust results from India Inc. are some of the factors that are supporting the bullish sentiment. Close Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have poured in more than Rs 23,000 crore in the cash segment of the Indian equity markets so far in the month of November compared to over Rs 12,000 crore net selloff from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) in the same period. COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show related news Coronavirus state-wise tally November 12: Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 5-lakh mark

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 43,708.47 while the Nifty50 rose to a high above 12700 for the first time in history at 12,769.75. The S&P BSE Sensex might have reclaimed its level which was last seen on January 20 when the index hit a record high, but investors' wealth rose by over Rs 7 lakh cr since January 20, data showed. The average market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies rose from Rs 159.28 lakh cr as on January 20 to Rs 167 lakh cr as on November 11, 2020. Here is a list of six factors which could be fuelling the momentum: Pharma Rally to continue: News about vaccine rekindled hopes of equity bulls not just for India for equity markets across the globe saw a boost. Experts are of the view that the pharma sectors which has already rallied by more than 40 percent in the calendar year could continue to do well in the near future as well. The pharma sector remained among the few sectors that continued its upward march during the times of coronavirus pandemic when most sectors were witnessing capital outflow. "We expect the Pharmaceuticals sector will continue to do well driven by exports especially on the API front as countries look to diversify their supply chain from China.

We would therefore recommend investors to stay invested in these sectors from a long term perspective,” Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.The sector emerged brighter amid the gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nifty Pharma index is up nearly 40 percent in the calendar year 2020 (CY20) to date, against a 4 percent rise in Nifty. After a five-year of underperformance, the pharma sector is back in action given the widespread COVID-19 pandemic.