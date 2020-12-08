Vaccine Optimism Has Pushed Market Sentiment To Dot-Com-Bubble Euphoria Levels, Warns Bleakley Chief

Image: Pixabay

Peter Boockvar, the chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, believes that the optimism regarding the vaccine for COVID-19 has pushed equity markets to dangerous levels which is reminiscent of the euphoria during the 2000's dot-com-bubble.

"Sentiment has gotten as ebullient as we’ve seen in early 2000. It’s all about that enthusiasm for stocks that should make somebody that is bullish call a time out," Boockvar said in an interview with CNBC’s Trading Nation.

Citing the Citi Panic/Euphoria Model to support his case, the Bleakley chief warned that the markets have become very vulnerable as the sentiment is off the charts bullish.

Since hitting multi-year lows in March, equity markets have made an unprecedented comeback rallying to all-time high levels. The rally, which was already beyond the expectations of most experts, gained traction particularly after multiple companies announced their plans to roll-out a vaccine for coronavirus.

Tracking gains in the global markets, the Indian markets too have been forming new life-time highs almost on a daily basis. The rally has even extended to the broader markets as over 200 stocks in the BSE500 recently touched their 52-week highs.

Boockvar believes an inflation scare may most likely burst the bubble.

"The 10-year [Treasury Note] yield is below 1 percent," he said. “If you get a confirmed move above 1 percent in the 10-year, that would be the perfect catalyst to get a pullback in equity markets that would take out some of this froth and complacency."