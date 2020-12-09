Vaccine hopes keep the D-Street party on; 5 stocks that are likely to benefit the most

Source: Reuters

Indian market has rallied more than 50 percent since March-end which pushed benchmark indices beyond crucial resistance levels supported by COVID vaccine hopes, and flow of steady liquidity into equity markets.

The biggest beneficiary of the COVID outbreak has been the healthcare/pharma sector. The Nifty Pharma index has rallied more than 70 percent since March-end, but experts feel that there are other stocks in logistics segment that could also be vaccine plays in the near term.

Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India, a top government health adviser said in a TV interview on Sunday, the first to do so in a country with the world’s second-highest number of infections.

The U.S. company, whose vaccine was recently approved in Britain, approached Indian authorities on Saturday, V.K. Paul, who is advising the government on COVID-19 matters, said.

Following suit, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech also applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, PTI reported.

The pharma sector has undergone consolidation over the past two months after relatively outperforming the benchmark during March–September.

Currently, the pharma index is on the cusp of rebounding out of the ongoing consolidation, indicating impeding acceleration of upward momentum, suggest experts. ICICIdirect is positive on Lupin and Alkem Laboratories.

The temperature sensitivity to maintain the efficacy of a vaccine calls for reliable, fast, and secure logistics partners who understand the importance of cold chains, say experts.

“Logistics companies and airlines are the key stakeholders in ensuring that the COVID-19 vaccine can get from one place to another and has the required capability,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group told Moneycontrol.

“Due to the shortage of cold chain logistics companies in India, companies like SpiceJet, Snowman Logistics and Blue Dart Express do stand to benefit from this play,” he said.

Based on the technical structure, Pharma is getting ready for yet another round of action as most of its constituents have resumed from their near-term consolidation. Even the Nifty Pharma index saw a firm breakout from its 4-months of consolidation.

“The Nifty PSE index has confirmed a Double Bottom formation on its weekly scale & could race its way towards its 200 WEMA zone which is placed nearly 13-15% far from the current price action,” Sacchitanand Uttekar, DVP – Technical (Equity), Tradebulls Securities told Moneycontrol.

