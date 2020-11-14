Vaccine announcements alleviate concerns over dot-com level valuations

Promising test results for Pfizers’ coronavirus vaccine are finally rewarding investors stuck around despite a deadly virus, a recession, political uncertainty that is still not entirely resolved, and on top of it all, equity valuations that hadn’t been this rich since the dot-com bubble days.

The S&P 500 closed at a record on November 13 after a second straight weekly gain.

“Any company that has been bought here recently was being bought on anticipation that at some point down the road we get a grip on the virus, business takes off, and those valuations are then justified,” Bloomberg quoted Randy Frederick, Vice President of Trading and Derivatives for the Schwab Center for Financial Research as saying.

“We often buy maybe a quarter ahead. Now we’ve been buying three or four quarters ahead.”

That forward focus was on display this week when Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced promising results for their vaccine as bulls poured a record amount of money into stock funds, despite the rising cases of COVID-19.

While questions remain about production, distribution, and the capability of the vaccine, investors were quick to dump stay-at-home trades like technology and embrace small caps and banks, stocks that are poised to benefit when the economy recovers, Bloomberg reported.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 1 percent over the week, while the Russell 2000 Index of small-caps rallied more than 6 percent to an all-time high. The KBW Bank Index too had its best week since June, jumping 11 percent.

In a development which should alleviate some worries over valuations, the vaccine announcement has much of Wall Street reconsidering its earnings estimates for 2021. At November 13’s close, the S&P 500 traded at about 22 times the consensus 2021 earnings estimate of $165 a share, a figure which assumes roughly 22 percent profit growth.

JPMorgan Chase & Co strategists led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas boosted their 2021 profit projection for the S&P 500 by $8 to $178 a share. Based on that forecast, the S&P 500’s multiple would come down to 20, the Bloomberg report said.

“Valuation ultimately is the biggest hurdle going into next year,” Mark Freeman, Chief Investment Officer at Socorro Asset Management LP, said by phone. “That’s why the vaccine news is an important step toward validating the market’s expectation on that front.”

Despite the pandemic, stocks have defied this year’s falling profits - with monetary and fiscal support - adding more than $15 trillion in value since the bear-market trough in March.