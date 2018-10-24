App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VA Tech Wabag surges 10% on order win in Qatar worth Rs 555 crore

The project is scheduled to be delivered over a period of 24 months, while the existing plant is in operation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Va Tech Wabag gained 10 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company won a major order in Qatar

The company has been awarded a first major EPC order worth Qatari Riyal 275 Million (Rs 555 crore) from public works authority of Qatar

(ASHGHAL).

For this design & build project, the scope includes the rehabilitation of Doha South Sewage Treatment Works using lamella clarifier, disc filter
and aerobic digester technology to treat the additional sewage generated by the football stadium, which is under construction for the FIFA

World Cup 2022, company said in release.

The project is scheduled to be delivered over a period of 24 months, while the existing plant is in operation.

Deep Raj Saxena, CEO Middle East & Africa said, "Pleased with the momentum we are gaining in the Middle East Region. This order will further consolidate our presence and will help us in building another significant reference in the region."

At 09:18 hrs Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 257.75, up Rs 5.20, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 09:19 am

