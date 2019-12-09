Va Tech Wabag share price up 16% as company to stick to FY20 revenue guidance

Va Tech Wabag share price rose almost 16 percent on BSE on December 9 and looked on course to snap the losing run of the last four consecutive sessions.

The surge came as the company told CNBC TV18 that it has Rs 9,000 crore in the EPC order book and is sticking to FY20 revenue guidance of Rs 3,000 crore.

The shares opened at Rs 166.55 on BSE and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 191.45 and 166.55, respectively.

A dip in revenue was a point of concern for some investors but the company said it was due to large projects coming to an end.

The company said it completed 45 MLD project recycle, reuse project in Chennai, valued at Rs 482 crore, inclusive of building plant and pipeline.

Besides, 15 percent of revenue is accounted for by services business and the contribution is likely to go up to 20 percent, the company said.