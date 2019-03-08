Va Tech Wabag gains 2% on big hybrid annuity order from Namami Gange

Va Tech Wabag shares gained nearly 2 percent in morning trade on Friday after the company secured hybrid annuity order from Namami Gange.

The stock was quoting at Rs 332.00, up Rs 5.80, or 1.78 percent on the BSE, at 09:16 hours IST.

".....has secured Rs 575 crore worth order under the prestigious National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Scheme to design, build, rehabilitate and operate sewage treatment facilities and associated infrastructure in Kolkata, West Bengal," the water technology indian multinational company said.

The project will be executed on public private partnership basis under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

Wabag said it will build the sewage treatment plants over a period of 24 months and further operate & maintain them over a period of 15 years.