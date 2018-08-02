V2 Retail rises 4% on strong Q1 numbers; profit up 29% at Rs 11.2cr

Share price of V2 Retail added 4.4 percent intraday Thursday as company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1FY19 net profit rose 29 percent at Rs 11.2 crore versus Rs 8.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company increased by 32 percent to Rs 187.8 crore versus Rs 142.3 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 29 percent at Rs 19.9 crore and margin was at 10.6 percent.

Ram Chandra Agarwal, CMD of company said, "We are pleased to start the year on a strong note with our robust performance in Q1 FY19. The positive trends in retail sector, our focussed marketing approach, product improvement etc. has reflected in strong set of numbers."

At 10:50 hrs V2 Retail was quoting at Rs 454, up Rs 4.80, or 1.07 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil