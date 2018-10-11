App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttam Galva Steel locked at 5% lower circuit as Q2 net loss widens

Revenue fell 87 percent to Rs 109.7 crore versus Rs 884.89 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Uttam Galva Steel locked at 5 percent lower circuit after company's Q2 (July-Sept) net loss widened to Rs 580 crore.

There were pending sell orders of 51,496 shares, with no buyers available.

The company's Q2 loss increased to Rs 580.6 crore from loss Rs 213.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue fell 87 percent to Rs 109.7 crore versus Rs 884.89 crore.

At 09:53 hrs Uttam Galva Steel was quoting at Rs 8.16, down Rs 0.42, or 4.90 percent.

First Published on Oct 11, 2018 11:35 am

