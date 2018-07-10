App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttam Galva Steel gains nearly 5% despite Q1 net loss widen to Rs 366cr

The firm's total income in the June quarter fell to Rs 93.16 crore, from Rs 949.80 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Uttam Galva Steel gained nearly 5 percent intraday Tuesday despite company's net loss widened in Q1FY19.

The company's net loss widened to Rs 366.19 crore in the quarter ended June 30. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 192.53 crore during the April-

June period of the preceding fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

The firm's total income in the June quarter fell to Rs 93.16 crore, from Rs 949.80 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses of the company during the period under review stood at Rs 459.35 crore as against Rs 1,142.33 crore in the same period last fiscal.

At 13:13 hrs Uttam Galva Steel was quoting at Rs 8.48, up Rs 0.36, or 4.43 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 01:20 pm

