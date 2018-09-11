Use rallies in Nifty to reduce naked leverage positions; 3 stocks which could give 5-8% return

The market ended lower after six consecutive weeks of the rise and lost nearly a percent on Monday. Participants were in the profit-taking mood from the beginning, citing feeble global cues and not so encouraging domestic data.

Also, continuous weakness in the rupee against the dollar further dampened the sentiment. In line with the benchmark index, sectoral indices too witnessed decline while pressure was severe on the broader indices.

Global sentiment and weak rupee are currently dictating our market trend. We feel sustainability would be difficult at higher levels thus we advise using rebound to reduce naked leveraged positions.

The Nifty would face resistance within 11,700-11,800 zone while the next major support is at 11,300. In between, volatility will remain high on stock specific front.

Private banks, auto, pharma, IT and metal counters look comparatively stronger to us while pressure may continue on PSU banking counters and realty stocks. Traders should focus more on stock selection and position management aspects.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 5-8% return in the next 1 month:

Tata Chemicals: Buy | Target: Rs 780| Stop loss: Rs 720| Return: 5.4%

Tata Chemicals has been trading in a broadening formation (which acts as a continuous pattern) around its record high for the last nine months. It has recently tested the upper band of the pattern and witnessing profit taking now.

We believe it’s an excellent buying opportunity and traders should utilise this phase to accumulate fresh longs in the given range of Rs 730-740. It closed at Rs 747 on September 10, 2018.

Bank of India: Sell Futures| Target: Rs 85| Stop loss: Rs 96| Return: 8.1%

Despite recent recovery, PSU banks are still weakest amongst the sectoral pack and Bank of India is no different. After its failed attempt to cross the resistance barrier of multiple moving averages around 100, it has formed a fresh shorting pivot on the daily chart.

We advise traders to go shorts in the given range Rs 92.50-93.50. It closed at Rs 91.85 on September 10, 2018.

Ashok Leyland: Sell Futures | Target: Rs 122| Stop loss: Rs 136| Return: 7.4%

Ashok Leyland after the recent recovery is currently struggling around the resistance zone of multiple moving averages on the daily chart and likely to see a fresh breakdown in near future.

Traders should use any bounce to go short in the given range Rs 131-132. It closed at Rs 130.30 on September 10, 2018.

: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.