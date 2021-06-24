Use dips to buy as small & midcaps likely to consolidate; over 30 bargain buys to watch out for: ICICIdirect

The Nifty50 surpassed its previous record of 15,430 in May, and is on track to climb to 16,000, and then 16,400 but the recent rally may be followed by consolidation in the small and midcap space, says Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, ICICI direct in a note.

The Nifty50 which has rallied over 12 percent so far in 2021 is on track to test 16,000, but a move from 16,000-16,400, the next big target, would not be linear and there would be bouts of profit taking.

This will give long-term investors opportunity to enter the market on dips, both in Nifty50 and the broader market.

“The index underwent healthy retracement amid overbought conditions. Nifty midcap and small cap relatively outperformed gaining more than 4 percent each for the month,” says Shah.

“We expect the Nifty to maintain its northbound journey and gradually head towards our earmarked target of 16200-16400 range, led by IT, BFSI, auto and infra. Meanwhile, a move toward 16,400 would not be in a linear manner as intermediate bouts of volatility owing to a) overbought conditions b) Q1FY22 earnings, cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Shah said the broader markets were expected to undergo healthy consolidation after a 22 percent rally, amid robust price structure. Thus, temporary breathers should be used as incremental buying opportunities.

In the past year temporary volatility/consolidation always offered incremental buying opportunity. “We recommend sticking to quality and, subsequently, adhering to buying on declines, as we expect strong buying demand to emerge around 15400-15200,” added Shah.

Bargain Buy:

Stocks that ICICIdirect lists as bargain buys include names like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bata India, Escorts, Ashok Leyland, L&T Infotech, Tata Steel, SAIL, Lupin, NRB bearing, and Lemon Tree.

The domestic brokerage firm is of the view that ‘cyclical’ as a theme is likely to outperform which include sectors in IT, PSU, as well as consumption.

Bargain buys are from sectors like BFSI, Auto, infra, and capital goods. ICICIdirect is neutral on pharma.