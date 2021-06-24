MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Use dips to buy as small & midcaps likely to consolidate; over 30 bargain buys to watch out for: ICICIdirect

The Nifty50 is up over 12 percent this year and on track to test 16,000, but the move towards 16,400, the next big target, would have ups and downs

Moneycontrol News
June 24, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST

The Nifty50 surpassed its previous record of 15,430 in May, and is on track to climb to 16,000, and then 16,400 but the recent rally may be followed by consolidation in the small and midcap space, says Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, ICICI direct in a note.

The Nifty50 which has rallied over 12 percent so far in 2021 is on track to test 16,000, but a move from 16,000-16,400, the next big target, would not be linear and there would be bouts of profit taking.

This will give long-term investors opportunity to enter the market on dips, both in Nifty50 and the broader market.

“The index underwent healthy retracement amid overbought conditions. Nifty midcap and small cap relatively outperformed gaining more than 4 percent each for the month,” says Shah.

Close

Related stories

“We expect the Nifty to maintain its northbound journey and gradually head towards our earmarked target of 16200-16400 range, led by IT, BFSI, auto and infra. Meanwhile, a move toward 16,400 would not be in a linear manner as intermediate bouts of volatility owing to a) overbought conditions b) Q1FY22 earnings, cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Shah said the broader markets were expected to undergo healthy consolidation after a 22 percent rally, amid robust price structure. Thus, temporary breathers should be used as incremental buying opportunities.

In the past year temporary volatility/consolidation always offered incremental buying opportunity. “We recommend sticking to quality and, subsequently, adhering to buying on declines, as we expect strong buying demand to emerge around 15400-15200,” added Shah.

Bargain Buy:

Stocks that ICICIdirect lists as bargain buys include names like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bata India, Escorts, Ashok Leyland, L&T Infotech, Tata Steel, SAIL, Lupin, NRB bearing, and Lemon Tree.

Bargain Buys ICICI 2306_001

The domestic brokerage firm is of the view that ‘cyclical’ as a theme is likely to outperform which include sectors in IT, PSU, as well as consumption.

Bargain buys are from sectors like BFSI, Auto, infra, and capital goods. ICICIdirect is neutral on pharma.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bargain buys #ICICIdirect #Midcap #portfolio strategy #Smallcap
first published: Jun 24, 2021 02:21 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.