Use dips to buy ahead of interim Budget; Small & midcaps could bounce back: Yes Securities

As the Nifty inches upwards in 2019, we could see a strong bounce back in many mid and smallcaps, but this revival would still be part of a major bottoming-out process for this space, Amar Ambani, President & Head of Research at YES Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) The New Year started off on a muted note. What is your outlook on markets ahead of Budget or Vote on Account?

A) 2018 proved to be a year of severe disruption for the equity markets. The first setback was the introduction of the LTCG tax, which was followed by a litany of lethal blows, including MF scheme reclassification, ASM list announcement, Nirav Modi saga, NBFC liquidity crisis among others.

Thankfully, some of those concerns have now abated. Even better, crude oil now seems reasonably priced after Brent hit $85 at one time, sovereign yields have significantly softened following the IL&FS debacle, and the INR is relatively stable following the steep depreciation against the USD from 65 to 74 levels.

More importantly, the broader market fall has cleaned up frothy valuations from the secondary market. I sense a lot of stocks are in a bottoming-out phase.

Anticipating a sustained recovery in earnings of domestic-linked sectors (sans the public sector) and given the boost in the attractiveness of Nifty yield vis-à-vis fixed income yield, I find the current juncture to be a great time for loading up on stocks.

Q) What is your call on small & midcaps for 2019? How one should choose the right kind of stock for investment?

A) As the Nifty inches upwards in 2019, we could see a strong bounce back in many midcaps and small caps. However, this revival would still be part of a major bottoming-out process for this space.

This is an excellent time to accumulate interesting midcap and small cap stories, not exactly from a 2019 perspective but for a horizon of three years or more.

One should start identifying companies with credible management, those having sustained financial performance even during turbulent times.

Q) Given that Brent is trading around $55 to a barrel, what is your call on OMCs and aviation stocks?

A) We had a Sell call on OMCs last year, which was contra to the market which had placed them on the top picks list. Following the massive underperformance in last one year and with crude prices now having come off, it may appear that times could be ripe for OMCs again.

However, I view them as market performers at best. Given the hanging sword of elections, the sentiment is not great for PSU stocks. Refining margins have weakened in the recent past.

Large capex plans along with sustained dividend payouts will impact both cash flows and balance sheet strength. Restoring confidence levels would take significant time.

The aviation sector is a complete avoid given its fundamental woes. Average passenger air traffic has been soaring in high double digits for several years now, yet the airline industry is yet to register profits. Steer clear of this space.

Q) Any top five stocks or sectors which you are recommending to clients for a period of more than 1 year?

A) Some of our top picks for more than one-year horizon include Reliance Industries, KNR Construction, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, and Aarti Industries. We also believe the Capital Goods space will return to favour after a long lull.

Q) It looks like most of the worries are global in nature. Are we heading for growth slowdown in the US in 2019 or a possible recession?

A) A US growth slowdown does seem possible. Following the concerns over a slowing global macro backdrop, gloomy trade scenario and fragile financial markets, the US Fed itself has projected a lower growth of 2.5 percent and roughly 2 percent in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

This can be manifested by an inverting yield curve between 2-year and 1-year sovereign bonds and 5-year and 2-year as well. The longer end of the curve does not proportionally reflect the prospects of a persistent rise in interest rates, given 10-year yields retreating from 3.2 percent.

Q) If the globe is slowing down, do you think India will be able to pull it off with ease amid the possibility of a political drama which could unfold in the first half of 2019?

A) Unless we head towards a global recession, a deceleration in global GDP growth would not necessarily cause a reversal in a market direction at home.

On the contrary, India’s growth rate at 7%+ would look even more attractive to investors, when compared to a slowing globe. Any slowdown in the US economy could compel the Fed to pause or probably reverse the monetary tightening process.

Lower growth and soft sovereign yields in the US would facilitate the flow of capital to high-yielding emerging markets.

It's pertinent to note that election mandates do not have a lasting impact on equities, unless a third-front government assumes power at the center. We have seen bull and bear market cycles pervading across the UPA and NDA tenures.

Q) Retail investors have remained loyal to investing in equities via SIP route despite wild gyrations in 2018. Do you think the number could fall if the volatility increase?

A) Retail flows have been resilient in recent years, which truly speaks volumes of our domestic strength. These inflows have credibly helped fight volatility at times when FIIs were on a selling spree.

Technology has also played a vital role as many SIPs are on the auto debit mode from bank accounts. My sense is that retail flows will continue to flow into equities in a disciplined manner.

It would take over 10 percent downside from current market levels followed by a lackluster market for a prolonged period for the auto debit SIPs to be turned off. That seems highly unlikely.

Q) Enormous wealth has already been created in the history. The Sensex has grown like 100x in 32 years, at 15 percent CAGR. Do you think, 2019 will also give us a similar opportunity to enter and remain invested for a long time to create wealth?

A) I am very bullish on the market cycle for the next four to five years. For one, corporate earnings have remained largely subdued for a decade now.

A big take-off in earnings on this low base, when demand lifts industry utilization levels to 82 percent and above, will dramatically bring down market multiples. Secondly, India’s economy will more than double to $5 trillion in five years and I do not see any reason why the market indices would not follow suit.

Thirdly, a strong foundation of GST, Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar enrollments, Direct Benefit Transfer would progressively enable financial inclusion, arrest subsidy leakages and bring more enterprises in the formal economy.

The intent on infrastructure development is easily discernible. All these measures will help boost rural consumption, which is a prominent driver of our economy.

Q) What are your views on public sector banks after the recent RBI report suggested that the headwinds in terms of NPA mess could be abating?

A) Structurally speaking, I am negative on PSU banks. A work culture deprived of professionalism and fool-proof systems & processes, capital dependency on government and sub-optimal operating profitability are issues that would continue to haunt them for long.

Most PSU Banks would have to endure an arduous transformation journey before being worthy of attracting sustainable valuation multiples.

Having said that, there are times in any market cycle, when PSU Banks become tactical 'buy' ideas for a couple of years. FY20 onwards, their burden of delinquencies and provisioning stress should definitely recede.

In the wake of moderating asset quality pressure and a substantially improved treasury performance, their time may come anytime between now and next 15 months.

