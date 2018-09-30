'Use current sell-off to accumulate stocks trading at 2009 levels'

Shailendra Kumar

Sentiment around equity investment has taken an adverse turn lately. Though the Nifty has fallen 6 percent from the top, the pain of this fall is more than what this headline correction number shows. This is due to weakness in the already falling smallcap names since the beginning of this year, along with a sharp fall in certain pockets of the market.

So, is it time to buy as time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy? We need to be very careful in picking stocks as wrong selection can be highly damaging.

Understanding the trigger of this uncertainty is needed to build a prudent strategy. Over the last five years, the index has traded between 18 and 24 times its FY19 price-to-earnings multiple. The question is whether this higher valuation range will be broken by the market this time around and will the market go to more sombre 16 P/E levels before starting its next leg up.



Falling bond yields



Strong domestic macros



Stable policy regime



Hope of an earnings revival





Rising bond yields



Election overhang implies policy uncertainty



Domestic macros are deteriorating on the margin, but it’s not alarming. Also, the earnings growth story remains fully intact.

A large part of valuation expansion during 2013-17 occurred as bond yields fell from the highs of 9.1 percent in November 2013 to 6.4 percent in July last year. But since then it has spiked to current levels of 8.2 percent.

In India, we need to live with this 8 percent kind of interest rate for longer than what we envisaged earlier as the US 10 year bond is firmly trading above 3 percent and the Fed is preparing market participants there for higher rates.

2018 would witness the highest sell off in debt papers by foreigners since they started investing in the Indian debt market.

Post the IL&FS episode, there is talk of the credit cycle worsening, but credit deterioration has steadily been happening in India since the last 4-5 years. What we are witnessing right now is more of a cycle climax than the start of a new cycle. The problem at hand is more of a liquidity squeeze owing to asset liability duration mismatch.

Investing is about individual companies and some high quality companies with strong competitive advantage have started trading at attractive valuations.

In some cases, the valuation multiple has gone close to levels which were last seen in 2009. As a prudent investment strategy, one should use the current sell-off as an opportunity to accumulate those quality stocks.

